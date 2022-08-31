Tulsa. Swafford, Roy L., 72. Master Sergeant/U.S. Air Force Veteran. Died Sunday, August 28. Visitation, Thursday, 12:00 -8:00p.m., Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home. Service, Friday, 2:00 p.m., Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel. Mobley-Groesbeck
