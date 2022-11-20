Sutton, Robert "Bob", 73. Broken Arrow, US Army Veteran and Oil and Gas Welder. Died Tuesday, November 15. Visitation will be 2-4pm, Sunday at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service will be 10am, Monday, November 21 at Sunnyside Baptist Church.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow
