Sutton, Robert "Bob", 73. Broken Arrow, US Army Veteran and Oil and Gas Welder. Died Tuesday, November 15. Visitation will be 2-4pm, Sunday at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service will be 10am, Monday, November 21 at Sunnyside BAptist Church.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

