Sullivan, Mary (Mag), 84. Tulsa, Retired Director of Madonna House. Died Sunday, January 1, 2023. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m., on Thursday. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Friday both services held at Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

