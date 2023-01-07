 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sullivan, Harold, 83. Owasso, Human

  • 0

Sullivan, Harold, 83. Owasso, Human Resources Director. Died Wednesday, January 4th. Visitation: Sunday, January 8th, 4 PM - 6 PM, Services: Monday, January 9th, 1 PM at First Baptist Church of Owasso, Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetary in Wagnoner.. Greenhill Funeral Home of Owasso

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert