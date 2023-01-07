Sullivan, Harold, 83. Owasso, Human Resources Director. Died Wednesday, January 4th. Visitation: Sunday, January 8th, 4 PM - 6 PM, Services: Monday, January 9th, 1 PM at First Baptist Church of Owasso, Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetary in Wagnoner.. Greenhill Funeral Home of Owasso
