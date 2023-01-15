 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Sturdevant, Dolores "Dee" , 96. McKinney, TX formerly of Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Friday, January 6, 2023. Celebration of Life, 10am, Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233

