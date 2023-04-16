Stringfellow, Shriley (Cook), 86. Bixby, homemaker. Died Tuesday, April 11. Visitation 5-7 pm, Wednesday, April 19, and Funeral 2 pm Thursday, April 20, both at Rivercrest Chapel & Event Center at Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service
