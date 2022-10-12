 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Stowell, Kenneth Daniels, 83. Jenks

Stowell, Kenneth Daniels, 83. Jenks, Engineer. Died Monday, October 10. Private Family Services. Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service

