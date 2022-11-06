 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Stokes, Bryant, 43. Collinsville

Stokes, Bryant, 43. Collinsville, Accountant. Died Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Funeral Service will be held 1 PM, Monday, November 7, 2022 at Church on the Move, Tulsa.. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory

