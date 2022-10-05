 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stockwell, Dave, 65. Broken Arrow

  • 0

Stockwell, Dave, 65. Broken Arrow, Registered Nurse. Died Friday, September 30. Visitation on Wednesday, 6:00-8:00 PM. Funeral Service on Thursday, 10:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow. Graveside on Thursday, 1:00 PM at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Hayhurst

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert