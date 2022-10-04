Stockwell, Dave, 65. Broken Arrow, Registered Nurse. Died Friday, September 30. Visitation on Wednesday, 6:00-8:00 PM. Funeral Service on Thursday at 10:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow. Graveside on Thursday at 1:00 PM at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Hayhurst
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.