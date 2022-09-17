 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

McIntyre, Virgil, 91. Stillwater, Retired ONG Employee; Army Veteran. Died Monday, September 5. Visitation 10:00 am, Saturday, followed by Funeral service at 2:00 pm; all at Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Home.

