Stewart, Cynthia Mae, 80. Tulsa

Stewart, Cynthia Mae, 80. Tulsa, Retired Sales Person. Died Monday November 28. Memorial Service 12:30pm Monday December 5, United Church of God 3210 S 113th W Ave, Sand Springs, OK. Serenity Funerals and Cremation, Tulsa

