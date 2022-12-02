 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Sterling, Meg Simpson, 90. Tulsa, artist

Sterling, Meg Simpson, 90. Tulsa, artist. Died Wednesday, November 30th. Services Pending. Stanleys

