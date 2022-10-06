 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Stephenson, Jr, James, 97. Tulsa

Stephenson, Jr, James, 97. Tulsa, Mechanical Draftsman. Died Sunday, August 18. Celebration of Life: 1:00 pm, Friday, at New Life Baptist Church, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven Funeral Home

