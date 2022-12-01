 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Stephens, Stuart Kroh, 76. Tulsa, OK, Fine Paper Distribution Sales & Management. Died Monday, November 28, 2022. Memorial Service will be 2:00 P.M., Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Asbury Church-Mason Chapel. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home - 918-663-2233

