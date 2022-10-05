Stenslie, Charles, 84. Tulsa, Personnel Administrator for VA and U.S. Air Force Veteran. Died Sunday, September 25. Memorial Service on Friday, 10:00 AM at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel followed by Committal Service at Fort Gibson National Cemetery at 12:30 PM. Hayhurst
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.