Stenslie, Charles, 84. Tulsa, Personnel

Stenslie, Charles, 84. Tulsa, Personnel Administrator for VA and U.S. Air Force Veteran. Died Sunday, September 25. Memorial Service on Friday, 10:00 AM at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel followed by Committal Service at Fort Gibson National Cemetery at 12:30 PM. Hayhurst

