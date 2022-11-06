Staires, Dorothy J., 89. Tulsa, homemake

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Staires, Dorothy J., 89. Tulsa, homemaker. Died Wednesday, November 2. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and funeral 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, both at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home and Chapel. Ninde Brookside

