Stafford, Lynda, 74. Terlton, Oklahoma,

Stafford, Lynda, 74. Terlton, Oklahoma, Homemaker. Died Tuesday, December 27. Viewing: Tuesday, January 3rd from 11AM-8PM, family will receive visitors from 5-7PM Funeral Service: Wednesday, Janurary 4th at 1PM at Hayhurst Chapel in Broken Arrow, OK. Hayhurst Funeral Home

