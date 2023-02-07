Spradley, William "Bill" Henry, 94. Tulsa, retired U.S. Air Force veteran. Died Thursday, February 2. Visitation: 5 - 7 pm, Tuesday, at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel followed by a Rosary service at 7 pm. Funeral service: Wednesday, at 12:30 pm, at funeral home Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow
