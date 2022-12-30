 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Spencer, Curtis Wayne, 84. Broken Arrow,

Spencer, Curtis Wayne, 84. Broken Arrow, Retired concrete pipeline plant manager and Army Veteran. Died Monday, December 26. Funeral Service, Friday, December 30, 2 PM Johnson Funeral Chapel, Sperry. Johnson, Sperry

