Spellman, Charles, 77. Broken Arrow, NAPA Auto Parts Salesman. Died Wednesday, February 8. All services will be held at Floral Haven Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. A graveside ceremony will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m.. Floral Haven Funeral Home
