Spann, Ian, 19. Glenpool, Stockman at Country Mart. Died Sunday, March 19. Visitation: Friday, from 10:30 am - 12 pm, at The Assembly at Broken Arrow. Funeral Service: Friday, at 12 pm, following the visitation at The Assembly at Broken Arrow. Hayhurst Funeral Home
