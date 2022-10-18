 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Spahn, Gregory, 74. Broken Arrow, Realto

Spahn, Gregory, 74. Broken Arrow, Realtor. Died Thursday, October 13. Visitation will be held Friday, from 5-7 pm at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Service will be held Saturday, at 11:00 am at Bethany Baptist Church, 100 N Olive, Broken Arrow, OK. Floral Haven Funeral Home

