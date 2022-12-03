Southern Ramsey Ray, Velda Faye, 76. Chelsea (formerly Tulsa), Retired - Insurance Agent with Prudential. Died Saturday, November 26. Visitation: Monday, December 5th 6pm-8pm. Funeral: Tuesday, December 6th 2pm.. Shipman's Funeral & Cremation Service
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.