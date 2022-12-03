 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Southern Ramsey Ray, Velda Faye, 76

  • 0

Southern Ramsey Ray, Velda Faye, 76. Chelsea (formerly Tulsa), Retired - Insurance Agent with Prudential. Died Saturday, November 26. Visitation: Monday, December 5th 6pm-8pm. Funeral: Tuesday, December 6th 2pm.. Shipman's Funeral & Cremation Service

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert