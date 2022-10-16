 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Soulsby, David R., 68. Tulsa, Retired

Soulsby, David R., 68. Tulsa, Retired Master Craftsman. Died Sunday, October 9. Celebration of Life service 10:00 a.m. Friday, at Ninde Brookside Chapel. Ninde Brookside

