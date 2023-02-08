Sontag, Dell L., 90. Claremore, homemaker. Died Wednesday, February 1. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am, Saturday, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Claremore. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Claremore. A Rosary will be said at 7 pm, Friday at the church. DeLozier Funeral Service, Chelsea
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.