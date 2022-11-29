 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Snitz, Donald I., 98. Tulsa, retail

  • 0

Snitz, Donald I., 98. Tulsa, retail clothing store owner. Died Friday, November 18. Funeral Service 11 AM Thursday Temple Israel. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert