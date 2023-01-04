 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Snider, George Michquel, 83. Coweta

  • 0

Snider, George Michquel, 83. Coweta, retired teacher, minister, and Army veteran. Died Sunday, January 1. Visitation 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, January 6 and memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, January 7, both at Whispering Hills Church of Christ, Broken Arrow and graveside service 11 a.m., Monday, January 9, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Brown, Coweta

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert