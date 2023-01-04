Snider, George Michquel, 83. Coweta, retired teacher, minister, and Army veteran. Died Sunday, January 1. Visitation 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, January 6 and memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, January 7, both at Whispering Hills Church of Christ, Broken Arrow and graveside service 11 a.m., Monday, January 9, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Brown, Coweta
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.