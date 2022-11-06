 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Smoot, Sandra Kaye, 71. Mounds, medical secretary and receptionist. Died Wednesday, November 2. Visitation 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. Monday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, Bixby. Service 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, First Baptist Church of Mounds. Leonard-Marker, Bixby

