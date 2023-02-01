Smith, Troy, 51. Tulsa, Lab Courier. Die

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Smith, Troy, 51. Tulsa, Lab Courier. Died Friday, January 6. No Services. Serenity Funeral Home and Crematory

