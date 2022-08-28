 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Smith, Rick Frederick, 73

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for August 29 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Owasso. Smith, Rick Frederick, 73. engineer. Died Tuesday, August 23. Services Pending. Stanleys

