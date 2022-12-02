 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Smith, Priscilla Sue "Bainbridge", 82

  • 0

Smith, Priscilla Sue "Bainbridge", 82. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Saturday, November 12. Memorial Service: Monday, December 5, 2:00, Memorial Park Chapel. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert