Smith, Patricia Ann (Rumsey), 84. Sperry, retired TPS Administrative Assistant. Died Wednesday, December 21. Viewing/Visitation - Tuesday, December 27 5:00 - 7:00 PM Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry. Funeral Service, Wednesday, December 28, 2022 11:00 AM Community of Christ Church, Sperry. Johnson, Sperry.
