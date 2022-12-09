 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Smith, Kyle, 33. Tulsa, Shipping

  • 0

Smith, Kyle, 33. Tulsa, Shipping/Receiving - Aviation Industry. Died Monday, December 5. Memorial Service: 10:00 am, Saturday, Dec. 10. Moore's Eastlawn Chapel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert