Smith, Jimmie M., 92. Broken Arrow, Retired Manager GTE Telephone Company & Army/Marine Corps Veteran. Died Friday, 11/18/2022. Memorial Service 10 AM Monday, December 19 Rivercrest Event Center, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory

