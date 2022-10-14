 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Smith, Dennis H., 76. Tulsa, Retired

Smith, Dennis H., 76. Tulsa, Retired Police Officer and United States Navy Veteran. Died Tuesday, October 11. No Services Scheduled. Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage

