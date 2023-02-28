Smith, DDS, Norval R., 96. Tulsa, retired Smith General Dentistry founder and dentist and U. S. Navy veteran. Died Thursday, February 23. Dr. Smith will lie-in-state Wednesday, March 1, from 10 am to 8 pm, at the Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. Funeral 1 pm Thursday, March 2, at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Ninde Brookside
