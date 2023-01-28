Smith, Bobbie Jo, 88. Tulsa, Retired fro

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Smith, Bobbie Jo, 88. Tulsa, Retired from Tulsa Public Schools Education Service Center. Died Friday, September 2, 2022. Funeral was held at Harvard Avenue Christian Church, September 6, 2022. Floral Haven

