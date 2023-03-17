Smith, Billy, 86. Sapulpa, served in the United States Army and worked in the fabrication industry until he retired. Died Tuesday, February 28. Visitation will be Sunday, from 4-7 pm, at Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa, OK; funeral services will be held on Monday, March 20, at 10 am, at Kellyville Methodist Church. Interment will be at the Bristow cemetery following the service. Smith Funeral Home, 1208 S Main Sapulpa, OK
