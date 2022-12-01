 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Smith, Betty Ann (Wiedemann), 81 years.

Smith, Betty Ann (Wiedemann), 81 years. Sand Springs, Retired Sand Springs Home Administrative Assistant. Died Monday, November 28. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

