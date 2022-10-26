 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Slagle, Jr., Robert Lester, 90. Tulsa

Slagle, Jr., Robert Lester, 90. Tulsa, U.S. Army Veteran & Sales & Marketing. Died Sunday, October 23. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, at Kirk of the Hills. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

