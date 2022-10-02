Marrs, Donald Ray "Donnie", 81. Skiatook, OK, Oil Fields Operations Manager and Army Veteran. Died Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Viewing/Visitation - Monday, October 3, 2022 11 AM - 7PM with family to receive friends 5 PM - 7PM Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry. Funeral Service - Tuesday, October 4, 2022 2 PM Skiatook Free Will Baptist Church, Skiatook. Johnson, Sperry
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.