Skiatook, OK

Marrs, Donald Ray "Donnie", 81. Skiatook, OK, Oil Fields Operations Manager and Army Veteran. Died Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Viewing/Visitation - Monday, October 3, 2022 11 AM - 7PM with family to receive friends 5 PM - 7PM Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry. Funeral Service - Tuesday, October 4, 2022 2 PM Skiatook Free Will Baptist Church, Skiatook. Johnson, Sperry

