 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sisler, Helen Marie, 86

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 23 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Sisler, Helen Marie, 86. Tulsa, OK, Homemaker/School Teacher. Died Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Memorial Service will be 1:00 P.M., Saturday at First Presbyterian Church-Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Chapel - 918-663-2233

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert