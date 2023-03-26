Siqueira, Lana, 49. Broken Arrow, Owner of Faith Cuts. Died Wednesday, March 22. Visitation will be 3-5 pm, Sunday, March 26, at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Services will be 10 am, Monday, March 27, at The Assembly, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow
