Simpson, Bernard, 95. Tulsa, Retired: Maintenance Supervisor, Phillips Petroleum and United States Navy veteran. Died Sunday, December 18. Rosary: 7:00 PM, Tuesday and Funeral Mass: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, both at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Eastlawn
