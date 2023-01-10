 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Simon, Mark, 64. Sand Springs, United

Simon, Mark, 64. Sand Springs, United States Postal Services. Died Wednesday, January 4. Memorial Service January 14th, 2023 at 2pm at Olivet Baptist Church. Serenity Funeral Home and Crematory

