Simmons, Steven, 72. Broken Arrow

Simmons, Steven, 72. Broken Arrow, Geophysical Data Processor. Died Tuesday, January 3, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday at Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby, OK. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory

