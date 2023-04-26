SiFuentes, Rosa, 89. Jenks, Housekeeper. Died Thursday, April 20. Graveside service at Floral Haven Cemetery on Friday, April 28, at 11 am. You can view full obituary on Butler-Stumpff & Dyer website. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer
