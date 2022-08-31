 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Shults, Dayne, 34

Tomball. Shults, Dayne, 34. Information Technology. Died Friday, August 26. A visitation will be held on Friday from 4-7 pm. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10 am, both services will be held at Floral Haven. Floral Haven Funeral Home

